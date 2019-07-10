Bruce Springsteen Confirms ‘Western Stars’ Performance Film Coming This Year; Broadway Director Thom Zimny Helms

Bruce Springsteen fans will get to see the Boss play his new Western Stars album after all – on film. Springsteen made the off-the-cuff announcement about a performance documentary during a 10-minute phone-in call to SiriusXM’s E Street Radio program this morning.

“We made a film of us playing the Western Stars album start to finish,” Springsteen said to E Street hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. (Listen to the entire 10-minute conversation below.) “I knew we weren’t going to tour, so I figured this was the best way to do it.”

The film, directed by Springsteen On Broadway director Thom Zimny, will be out sometime this year, Springsteen said, though no additional details were provided.

Zimny, who directed both the stage and the Netflix versions of Springsteen On Broadway, also helmed two recent music videos from the Western Stars album, including the title song and “Tucson Train.” Both videos include performance footage, a possible hint as to what the full film might look like.

The director was repped at this year’s SXSW festival with the world premiere of his The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, a documentary about the iconic country musician.

In today’s radio interview, Springsteen said the inspiration to release a film came through positive fan response to his “little off to the left” Western Stars album. Springsteen had previously announced that he would not have time to tour the orchestral pop-country record – he’s planning to record a new album with his longtime E Street Band.

“Seeing how the record was received was very exciting,” Springsteen said today. “Fans have come up to me telling me how much they like it.”

Watch the Zimny-directed music videos, and listen to the 10-minute radio interview, below:



