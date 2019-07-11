‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Dog Who Played Cheddar Dies At 13

Stewart, the sweet and playful corgi who played Captain Raymond Holt’s (Andre Braugher) dog Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died. He was 13.

Stewart’s owner announced on Instagram that the dog had “peacefully” passed away after a fun, last day on the beach.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company,” his owner wrote. “Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Cheddar, known as Captain Holt’s “cute secret weapon”, was a key character on the show. In one of his more memorable scenes, he acted as the ring bearer at Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) wedding (but did pass out from eating the couple’s Nakatomi Plaza wedding cake).

Cheddar was played by several pups throughout the years on the show, but Stewart had played the part the longest. He is survived by his sister Stella.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recently renewed for a seventh season.