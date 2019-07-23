Broadway’s ‘Tina’ Musical Finds Its Ike Turner In ‘The Last O.G.’ Co-Star Daniel J. Watts

The Last O.G.‘s Daniel J. Watts has been cast as Ike Turner in the upcoming Broadway production of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, producers announced today. The actor joins the previously announced Adrienne Warren who reprises the role of Tina she originated in the London production.

Watts was among the general cast announcements made for the upcoming Tina today by producers Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

Rounding out the newly announced cast are: Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances), Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson and Katie Webber.

In addition to The Last O.G., in which he plays the character Felony opposite star Tracy Morgan, Watts has appeared on TV shows including Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC’s Blindspot and HBO’s Vinyl and The Deuce, among others. His stage credits include Hamilton, In The Heights and Memphis – all on Broadway – and the Off Broadway productions of Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World and Whorl Inside A Loop.

Dawnn Lewis, who will play Tina Turner’s mother Zelma, currently co-stars opposited Kristen Bell in Hulu’s Veronica Mars. Other credits include the Where in the World is Carmen San Diego reboot, This is Us, Major Crimes and iZombie, among others. Stage credits include The Wiz, Intimate Apparel and Sister Act: The Musical.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson.