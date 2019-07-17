NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘Bring The Funny’ Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘Lion King’ Special Solid

NBC topped Tuesday’s primetime ratings with America’s Got Talent winning the night with a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.39 million viewers, which is a tenth up from last week. Meanwhile, the network’s new reality comedy competition series Bring the Funny (1.0, 4.99M) dipped two tenths as it settled in coming off its series premiere a week ago.

In anticipation of Disney’s rebooted The Lion King, ABC aired The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight (0.7, 4.03M), which featured the film’s cast and creatives along with the premiere of Beyonce’s new music video for “Spirit.” The network aired repeats the rest of the night.

The CW’s new sci-fi action series Pandora premiered to soft ratings (0.1, 740,000), while The 100 held steady (0.2, 580K).

Elsewhere, CBS’ reality series Love Island slipped a tenth from its premiere (0.5, 2.33M) and Blood & Treasure (0.3, 2.47M) continued to hold steady. The network wrapped its night with the CBS News special Man on the Moon (0.3, 2.48M), which put the spotlight on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moonwalk with Neil Armstrong.

Fox took the night off with repeats.