Wading Bad? Aaron Paul Posts Another Cryptic Pic With Bryan Cranston

Aaron Paul’s personal pre-marketing campaign for what could be a Breaking Bad movie continued Tuesday when he posted a photo showing him and Bryan Cranston crossing a stream, shoes in hand. It comes after he and Cranston did dueling tweet pics of a pair of mules last week, along with the word “soon.”

Today’s pic came with the words “Even sooner.” (See it below.)

A little is known about the Breaking Bad movie, believed to be a sequel starring Paul. As Deadline previously reported, it has been written and directed by Breaking Bad creator/executive producer Vince Gilligan, who also co-created and executive produces AMC prequel series Better Call Saul. He is joined by producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who have worked with Gilligan both on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The movie will air on Netflix and AMC, which also carries Gilligan’s Emmy-winning series. No release date, casting or logline info of course, but some clue may have come when a project by the name of Greenbriar was listed as starting production in mid-November in Albuquerque, according to the New Mexico Film Office. That logline, reported by the Albuquerque Journal last fall, follows the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.

There had been speculation that the man in question is Paul’s meth cook Jesse Pinkman, with the sequel set after the events in the series finale.

In November, Cranston confirmed the movie was happening but said that he had not seen a script.