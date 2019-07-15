Brat Renews ‘Zoe Valentine’ For Season 2, Sets Fall Slate

Brat, the digital network targeting the Gen Z demographic, has renewed its freshman series Zoe Valentine for Season 2 which will launch in the fall along with other staple original series including Season 4 of Total Eclipse and Season 5 of Chicken Girls.

The cast of high school drama Chicken Girls performed at VidCon on Saturday when the new season was announced.

Zoe Valentine stars Anna Cathcart (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before). She will be joined for the second season by America’s Got Talent dancer Bailey Sok. Total Eclipse is toplined by Mackenzie Ziegler (Dancing With the Stars Junior), with Fuller House‘s Isaak Presley aboard for the upcoming season.

Brat has received close to $50 million in funding since its launch two years ago and now counts 3.29 million YouTube subscribers, with more than 11 million quarterly viewers.