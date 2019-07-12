Blumhouse & Universal Find Their ‘Invisible Man’ In Oliver Jackson-Cohen

EXCLUSIVE:The Haunting of Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen has scored the title role in Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man which begins production this month in Sydney, Australia.

That’s quite a casting coup considering that at one point during early development of this project at Universal, Johnny Depp was set to play the Invisible Man. Jackson-Cohen joins the already announced cast of Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid. We hear that the filmmakers were wowed by Jackson-Cohen’s turn as Luke Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. That Netflix series follows a fractured family as they confront haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

Jackson-Cohen’s credits also include the BBC drama Man in an Orange Shirt, NBC’s event series Emerald City, the NBC series Dracula, and the ITV mini-series Mr. Selfridge. Feature credits are Paco Arango’s The Healer, James McTeigue’s The Raven with John Cusack and Luke Evans, and What’s Your Number? opposite Anna Faris and Chris Evans, Faster alongside Dwayne Johnson and Billy Bob Thornton, and Newline’s Going the Distance with Drew Barrymore and Justin Long.

Leigh Whannell writes, directs and is exec producing The Invisible Man. Jason Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions with Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The film is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures.

Jackson-Cohen is repped by United Agents, Management 360, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Rickman, L.L.P.