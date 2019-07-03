‘Blood On Her Name’: Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires World Sales For Thriller

Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights for Blood On Her Name, a Southern gothic thriller directed by newcomer Matt Pope and starring Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark), Will Patton (Remember The Titans), and Elisabeth Röhm (Joy).

Blood on Her Name will make its world premiere on July 17 at Montreal’s venerable Fantasia International Film Festival and just ahead of the Frontiéres International Co-Production Market, a partnered program from Fantasia and the Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Film.

The neo-noir feature centers on a single mother and her panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing, a choice that spirals out of control after her conscience compels her to return the dead man’s corpse to his family.

Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms described the film as a thriller that also works as a taut character study. “Blood on Her Name is a tight and intense debut feature anchored by an extraordinary performance by Bethany Anne Lind,” Timms said. “We couldn’t be more excited to get this film in front of Fantasia’s audience next month.”

Blood On Her Name was written and produced by Don Thompson and Matthew Pope for Rising Creek. Pope said he is eager to screen the film at the 23rd edition of Fantasia, which is often billed as North America’s largest genre film festival.

“Our cast and crew worked so hard to protect the soulful core of this thriller and I couldn’t be happier to be working with YVP to get the film out into the world, beginning with a premiere at such an amazing festival,” Pope said.