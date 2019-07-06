BlockPunk Enables Collectible Anime For Sale On Blockchain Using Digital Tokens

A new anime film will be available for purchase using blockchain tokens.

The film, Vevara In Your Dream, is distributed by Singapore entertainment tech startup BlockPunk, indie anime studio Studio Arch, and film director syo5, the latter self-producing it at the Tokyo University of the Arts.

The ten-minute film explores the dream world meeting the real world. Title character Vevara visits the film’s protagonist in her dreams. She has suffered an accident, and Vevara helps her to draw and conquer her pain.

BlockPunk has made the film available on on its blockchain platform. Visitors can purchase 500 tokens there for $15 USD, or the equivalent in ethereum’s ether. No information was immediately available on the number of tokens available.

Related Story Funimation Acquires UK-Ireland Anime Distributor Manga Entertainment

The BlockPunk platform turns digital assets into limited edition collectible items by recording all creations and exchanges of artworks on the blockchain. This allows content creators to offer provably scarce and collectible digital content directly to fans.

The tokens entitle their owner to the streaming version of the movie, along with exclusive extras such as the director’s audio commentary, production artwork and designs for the film, and the chance to win exclusive artwork from the director. The video is protected with digital rights management.

When the tokens are sold out, they will be tradeable on the BlockPunk platform, with 85% of each sale going to syo5.

“Effectively, creators can easily protect their rights by recording on blockchain and monetize their content by selling limited edition digital copies and even earn when fans trade items peer-to-peer”, said Julian Lai-Hung, BlockPunk’s CEO & CoFounder.

“Anime fans buy BluRay box sets in order to support their favorite creators,” said Lai-Hung. “However, only a tiny percentage actually goes back to the creator. With this model, fans can now buy video directly from their favorite creator and know that the majority will go back to the source. In addition, they get access to exclusive extras and have the ability to resell in a digital format all secured on blockchain. Our goal is to uncover new anime voices and talent from Japan to share with the world and we are thrilled to be able to support syo5 and Studio Arch with this amazing debut movie”

“It’s a delight to work with syo5 and BlockPunk on this unique collaboration,” said Nao Hirasawa, founder and CEO of Arch Inc. “I’m very keen to see how blockchain can help create new connections between creators and fans across the world.”