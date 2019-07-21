Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jeffrey Wright To Narrate Marvel’s Animated ‘What If…?’ For Disney+ – Comic-Con

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marvel @ Comic-Con: 'Shang-Chi' Star, 'Blade' Reboot, 'Eternals' Details, More

Read the full story

‘Blade’ Being Rebooted By Marvel With Mahershala Ali; ‘Fantastic Four’ Also In The Works

Mahershala Ali Blade
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The cherry on top of the Marvel Comic-Con session Saturday was news that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is set to play Blade in a reboot from Kevin Feige’s MCU. No other details were revealed.

The original from New Line Cinema starred Wesley Snipes. It was an R-rated film, so it will be interesting to see if Disney’s MCU goes for a version like that. Blade follows a half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires. New Line churned out three films.

Feige also promised that other titles on the horizon include a Fantastic Four reboot, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Captain Marvel 2, and Mutants on the horizon beyond 2021. No other details were given on those movies.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad