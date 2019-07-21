‘Blade’ Being Rebooted By Marvel With Mahershala Ali; ‘Fantastic Four’ Also In The Works

The cherry on top of the Marvel Comic-Con session Saturday was news that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is set to play Blade in a reboot from Kevin Feige’s MCU. No other details were revealed.
The original from New Line Cinema starred Wesley Snipes. It was an R-rated film, so it will be interesting to see if Disney’s MCU goes for a version like that. Blade follows a half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires. New Line churned out three films.
Feige also promised that other titles on the horizon include a Fantastic Four reboot, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Captain Marvel 2, and Mutants on the horizon beyond 2021. No other details were given on those movies.
