‘Black-ish’: Courtney Lilly Named New Showrunner Of ABC Comedy Series

Black-ish executive producer, Courtney Lilly has been named new showrunner of ABC’s praised comedy series as it heads into a sixth season. He succeeds at the helm Kenny Smith and Jonathan Groff who will remain on the show as consulting producers, focusing more on development under their overall deals with black-ish producer ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios..

Lilly, who also has an overall deal at ABC Studios, has been a writer on black-ish since Season 1, serving as co-executive producer and then executive producer.

His credits include stints as co-executive producer on Undateable and co-producer on The Cleveland Show. He also was a writer on Everybody Hates Chris and Arrested Development.

In 2000, Lilly won a Nickelodeon Writing Fellowship, jump-starting his career as a television writer. Before that, he was a reporter for the Providence Journal-Bulletin.

Groff took the reins of black-ish as showrunner in Season 1, following the exit of original showrunner Larry Wilmore after the first 13 episodes. Groff was initially partnered with black-ish creator Kenya Barris until last summer when Barris left for Netflix and Groff was paired up with Smith as co-showrunners.

Black-ish was recently nominated for 2 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Anderson) and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes (Michelle R. Cole).