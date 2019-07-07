Billionaire Financier Jeffrey Epstein Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Minors

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday night in New York for allegedly trafficking minors for sex, NBC New York reported.

Epstein, 66, is accused of trafficking minors in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court.

His lead attorney, Jack Goldberger, declined comment.

In 2006, Palm Beach police filed a probable cause complaint saying Epstein should be charged with unlawful sex with minors. The grand jury returned a single felony solicitation of prostitution charge, and Epstein pleaded not guilty. He later entered a guilty plea in Florida to state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Epstein is a politically-connected hedge fund manager, who’s been closely associated with former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II. Both Clinton and the British royal are said to have jetted around the globe on Epstein’s private plane, known as the “Lolita Express.”

The financier also has ties to President Trump, who was his neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida, and also reportedly flew on Epstein’s jet.