‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Adds ‘Brittany Runs A Marathon’ Star Jillian Bell

Jillian Bell, who was last seen starring in Sundance film Brittany Runs a Marathon, has been cast in the Alex Winter- and Keanu Reeves-starring Bill & Ted Face The Music, which is currently before cameras. Dean Parisot is at the helm of the sequel, directing from a script from franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Set to hit theaters August 21, 2020 via United Artists Releasing, the new installment centers on the titular now middle-aged best friends who set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Bell, whose credits include HBO’s Eastbound & Down, Rough Night, and 22 Jump Street, will play Dr. Taylor Wood, the families’ couples therapist.

William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, and Hal Landon Jr also co-star.

Producers are Scott Kroopf as well as Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers.

Bell’s Brittany Runs a Marathon will get its theatrical release August 23. She also lends her voice in Fox’s upcoming animated series Bless the Harts opposite Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

She is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.