Emmy Snubs & Surprises: ‘Big Bang Theory’, Julia Roberts, & Richard Madden Left Out In The TV Academy Cold; ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Strong

The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmys came out this morning - & sadly it wasn't pretty for some.

In the abundance of this Peak TV era, it is inevitable that the anticipation of the Emmy nominations today would be exceeded by disappointment.

While Game of Thrones, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve and Chernobyl have some extra bounce with their coffee this morning after The Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong and The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden just revealed who is in the race this year, The Big Bang Theory and Julia Roberts are experiencing a crash from more than just the caffeine.

In that vein, here are some of the most significant snubs and surprises from the noms for the 71st Primetime Emmys (which airs on September 22 on Fox, with or without a host). Is there anyone or any show we missed? Tell us!

SNUBS

THE BIG BANG THEORY: The final season of one of the biggest shows on the small screen was blown out of the sky today. Shockingly, after a big goodbye lap, Chuck Lorre’s CBS show isn’t up for Outstanding Comedy Series and past winner Jim Parsons didn’t pass the test.

IAN McSHANE: HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie got a nomination, but the actor who portrays the acid-tongued Al Swearengen was just too stiff a drink for Academy voters to pull up a seat with, as they did back in the day with the now-American Gods star

JULIA ROBERTS: Prime Video’s Homecoming couldn’t bring it home with the Academy but the first small screen leading role for the Oscar winner saw the door slammed in her face.

GRACE AND FRANKIE: The Netflix show that seemingly everyone watches (as that best SNL digital short in decades made clear) was not on the radar at all this morning. When you overlook Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, you need to get your prescription fixed, all I’m sayin’!

MATT WALSH: The Veep regular received nominations in 2016 and 2017, but even though Mike McLintock’s career took off in the final season of the HBO satire, there were not enough votes this time round.

CATCH-22: Add Joseph Heller’s iconic novel and George Clooney and you’d expect something, right? Or is that the actual Catch-22 of the mad snubbing of the Hulu series?

DIVERSITY: Lots of talent out there, not a lot of variation in the nominees in those comedy categories and more, if you know what I mean. No joke.

CONNIE BRITTON: The star of Bravo’s Dirty John, which was overlooked overall, clearly was too messy for the 24,000 TV Academy members.

RICHARD MADDEN: Netflix’s The Bodyguard caught a Best Drama nom, but even though the man himself snared a Golden Globe, that didn’t protect him this morning.

THE MASKED SINGER: One of the biggest shows out there, with a great twist, was totally hidden in the Competition PRogram category. And that’s with panelist Jeong co-fronting the announcements today and Fox airing the Emmys ceremony in a couple of months.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS: A three-time nominee, the star of ABC’s Black-ish was noticeably absent this morning

SHOWTIME: Believe it or not, there is more on the CBS-owned premium cabler than Escape at Dannemora and Who Is America? — though you wouldn’t know it from this morning’s nominations

I AM THE NIGHT: Patty Jenkins. Chris Pine. Nada today for the TNT drama.

CHRISTINE BARANSKI: Really? As great as the past Emmy winner is, the lead of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight was not good enough it this year. Which is simply incorrect on every level.

AFTER LIFE: One of the best things Ricky Gervais has done in years and a big hit with viewers and Netflix brass, the very dark life-and-death comedy was not among the bright lights for the streamer today.

SURPRISES

SCHITT’S CREEK: Obviously nothing about this comedy series starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara — both are nominated — stinks today. It’s big haul was a big but welcome surprise.

PATRICIA ARQUETTE VS. JOEY KING: In a truly dramatic twist for September 22, The Act co-stars are facing off in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category — King for their Hulu show and Arquette for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora.

A HOST: Thought it might come today, but no announcement from Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma on who will be fronting the shindig on Fox in the fall. Are the Emmys going to pull off a last-minute surprise, or is this going to be the Oscars redux?