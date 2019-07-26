‘Big Mouth’ Renewed For 3 More Seasons By Netflix As Streamer Inks Deal With Animated Series’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: In Netflix’s biggest renewal to date, the streaming network has picked up three additional seasons — 4, 5 and 6 –of its adult animated series Big Mouth. The massive renewal is part of a deal Netflix has signed with Brutus Pink, the newly formed animation production company of the creative team behind Big Mouth — Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Under the multi-year pact, Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett will continue to work on Big Mouth, which could go beyond Season 6, as well as create new animated films and TV series through Brutus Pink that are “adult, funny and emotional.”

The three-season renewal for Big Mouth comes ahead of the series’ Season 3 debut on Netflix this fall and on the heels of the show landing a nomination in the top animation Primetime Emmys category, Outstanding Animated Program. It was the youngest series among the nominees by a mile.

The Brutus Pink Netflix deal is being announced as Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett are heading to Montreal where the quartet is set to receive the Comedy Writers of the Year award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Big Mouth, which has a strong fan following, is about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Kroll’s and Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation at Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

Big Mouth is created/executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett. Kroll leads the voice cast, which also includes John Mulaney, Jenny Slate and Fred Armisen.

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists,” Brutus Pink’s Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett said. “We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.”