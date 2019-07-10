‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Euphoria’ Viewership Hit Series Highs For HBO

The 2nd season of the Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon-led Emmy winner has proven a big winner for the premium cabler

The Fourth of July holiday weekend turned out to be a great cause for celebration for HBO’s Big Little Lies and Euphoria.

The July 7 airing of the fifth episode of Season 2 of the multiple Emmy-winning drama starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon and the fourth episode of the first season of the Zendaya-fronted teen drama both hit highs for the premium cabler.

The custody battle-vexed “Kill Me” episode snared 1.8 million viewers in its 9 PM airing on HBO, which was the best Big Little Lies ever has done in an original linear broadcast. With yet another piercing performance from Season 2 addition and 2020 Emmy contender Meryl Streep, BLL actually rose 10% in sets of eyeballs from its June 30 show.

Then, jump forward a few days and the Andrea Arnold-directed show has leaped up to a total audience of 2.8 million with HBO Go, HBO Now and other online viewing. An evolving result that is also a best for Big Little Lies and expected to grow further in the coming days as more delayed-viewing data come in.

Coming off the uptick of Big Little Lies, lead-out Euphoria found itself in a very good place too.

Up against an also-rising The Loudest Voice over on Showtime, the “Shook One, Pt. II” episode of the controversial Sam Levinson series drew 609,000 viewers in its 10 PM slot.

That’s a 24% rise from last week and up 5% from the series’ previous high of its June 16 debut. Again, give some time for digital audiences that make up a truly significant aspect of today’s viewing patterns, and the series based on the Israeli show of the same time moved on up to an audience of 1.2 million.

Which now puts a bigger spotlight on the upcoming episodes of both shows this Sunday, doesn’t it?