‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘MasterChef’ Ticks Up

CBS’ Big Brother continues to remain head of household among its primetime peers, matching last week’s 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.96 million viewers Wednesday night. Fox’s culinary reality series MasterChef (0.8, 3.04M) cooked up a boost, rising a tenth from last week.
With CBS aided by the latest Love Island (0.6, 2.51M) and Fox with a fresh episode of First Responders Live (0.6, 2.30M) — both ticked up a tenth — the networks tied for the nightly win in the demo.
After a week off, ABC’s game shows made their return to the network, which won the night overall in total viewers. Card Sharks (0.5, 3.17M) and the Elizabeth Banks-hosted revival of Press Your Luck (0.7, 3.93M) both slipped a tenth, while Match Game (0.6, 3.13M) held steady.
Among new episodes, the CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.2, 620,000) was even with last week, as was NBC’s The InBetween (0.4, 2.28M).
