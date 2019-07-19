Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Entertainment One & Mam Tor Productions Developing TV Adaptation Of Helen Monks Takhar’s Snowflake-Vs-Gen X Novel ‘Precious You’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Superman Returns: Hoechlin, Routh To Suit Up For CW's Arrowverse Crossover

Read the full story

‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS To Thursday Ratings Win, ABC Lineup Dips

Big Brother
CBS

CBS’ Big Brother (1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.79 million viewers) was Thursday’s highest rated and most watched show on the Big 4, helping the network win overall in both metrics on a night when ABC’s lineup touched season lows.

The latest Love Island (0.5, 2.34M) dipped a tenth for CBS, which also had a new Elementary (0.5, 2.82M), up a tenth. Fox’s MasterChef (0.7, 2.94M) topped Love Island as 8 PM’s top-rated show; viewership honors in the hour went a repeat of The Wall on NBC.

ABC’s Holey Moley (0.6, 3.17M) dropped two tenths to a season low, and Family Food Fight (0.3, 1.77M) fell by the same amount at 9 PM. At 10 PM, Reef Break (0.3, 1.83M) also fell back a tenth.

Among other fresh episodes Thursday, Fox’s Spin the Wheel (0.5, 2.46M) and NBC’s Hollywood Game Night (0.5, 2.41M) battled for second behind Big Brother at 9 PM. The CW was even with iZombie (0.2, 730,000) and The Outpost (0.1, 0.56M).

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad