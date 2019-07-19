‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS To Thursday Ratings Win, ABC Lineup Dips

CBS’ Big Brother (1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.79 million viewers) was Thursday’s highest rated and most watched show on the Big 4, helping the network win overall in both metrics on a night when ABC’s lineup touched season lows.

The latest Love Island (0.5, 2.34M) dipped a tenth for CBS, which also had a new Elementary (0.5, 2.82M), up a tenth. Fox’s MasterChef (0.7, 2.94M) topped Love Island as 8 PM’s top-rated show; viewership honors in the hour went a repeat of The Wall on NBC.

ABC’s Holey Moley (0.6, 3.17M) dropped two tenths to a season low, and Family Food Fight (0.3, 1.77M) fell by the same amount at 9 PM. At 10 PM, Reef Break (0.3, 1.83M) also fell back a tenth.

Among other fresh episodes Thursday, Fox’s Spin the Wheel (0.5, 2.46M) and NBC’s Hollywood Game Night (0.5, 2.41M) battled for second behind Big Brother at 9 PM. The CW was even with iZombie (0.2, 730,000) and The Outpost (0.1, 0.56M).