CBS And Fox Tie For Demo Win Thursday; ‘Big Brother’ Tops Night

CBS and Fox duked it out in primetime Thursday, with the networks tying for the top spot in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It was CBS that took total viewers, though, led by the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program Big Brother (1.0 rating in adults 18-49, 3.86 million viewers), which maintained its numbers from last week.

Fox was paced by MasterChef (0.7, 3.15M), which won the 8 PM hour in the demo, followed by a new Spin the Wheel (0.5, 2.49M). Both were even with last week’s ratings. CBS countered with fresh episodes of Love Island (0.5, 2.30M), which has found a new normal in the demo, and drama Elementary (0.4, 2.65M) at 10 PM which also was even.

NBC finished second overall in both metrics for the night, with a super-steady new Hollywood Game Night (0.5, 2.35M) bookended by repeats of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU.

ABC’s lineup included Thursday’s second-most-watched program Holey Moley (0.6, 3.32M), which matched last week’s season low in the demo, followed by Family Food Fight (0.4, 1.86M), up a tenth, and Reef Break (0.3, 1.91M), which was flat and brought up the rear at 10.

The CW’s iZombie (0.2, 630,000) and The Outpost (0.1, 0.53M) were both even.