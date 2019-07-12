‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As Shows Return From July 4 Break

CBS’ Big Brother (1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.99 million viewers) returned to the top of the heap as primetime’s top-rated and most watched show Thursday, teaming with the latest installment of Love Island (0.6, 2.61M) and a new Elementary (0.4, 2.89M) to help the network tie for the night’s top demo spot with Fox and win overall in viewers.

Love Island, the UK import in Night 3 of its stretch run, matched its 0.6 demo rating from its previous two nights. Big Brother’s latest eviction show was even with Wednesday’s episode, while Elementary grew two tenths from a week ago on Fourth of July.

Fox countered with new episodes of MasterChef (0.7, 3.04M) and Spin the Wheel (0.6, 2.64M), with both even after taking last week off for the holiday.

ABC edged out Fox for No. 2 in viewers for the night with the return of its lineup led by Holey Moley (0.8, 3.95M), which ranked as Thursday second best show in the demo and total viewers though it dipped a tenth. That was followed by Family Food Fight (0.5, 2.40M), down a tenth, and Reef Break (0.4, 2.26M), up a tenth.

NBC’s lone original on the night was Hollywood Game Night (0.5, 2.65M).

The CW meanwhile launched Season 2 of its fantasy adventure The Outpost (0.1, 610,000) leading out of a new iZombie (0.2, 0.59M) which was steady.

.