Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Project Blue Book’: Jerod Haynes To Recur On History Drama Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

World Premiere Of Scorsese's 'The Irishman' To Open New York Film Festival

Read the full story

‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Ratings, Game Shows Give ABC Overall Win

Kathryn Dunn and Analyse Talvera on "Big Brother". Monty Brinton/CBS

Sunday was fairly quiet with minor ups and downs across the networks in primetime. It’s no surprise that despite dipping a tenth, Big Brother managed to win the night in the ratings with a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic to go along with 4.39 million viewers. Leading into the CBS reality series was 60 Minutes (0.6, 6.63M), which ticked up a tenth from last week and was the night’s most-watched program.

It was ABC that the night, however, averaging 0.7 in the overall ratings with its game show lineup. Celebrity Family Feud was down a tenth (0.8, 5.58M), but $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 4.87M) was up a tenth and To Tell The Truth held steady (0.6, 3.58M). ABC won Sunday in total viewers for the fourth week in a row and first place in adults 18-49 for a third week running.

NBC was populated with reruns Sunday night, but the peacock network aired coverage of the U.S. Track and Field Championships (0.3, 1.54M) at 8 PM.

Elsewhere, things held steady with the CBS dramas Instinct (0.3, 3.35M) and The Good Fight (0.2, 2.89M). On Fox, a new episode of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (0.2/730,000), which has been wavering since its premiere, stayed on par with last week.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad