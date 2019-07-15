CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Slips But ABC Game Shows Win Night

Big Brother continues to captivate Sunday audiences with its household antics, winning the night in the primetime ratings with a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.29 million viewers. The CBS reality competition has managed to hold steady week-to-week on the multiple nights it plays.
It was ABC however that topped all networks Sunday, paced by Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 4.98M) which slipped a tenth but beat Big Brother in total viewers head-to-head at 8 PM. That was followed by The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 5.01M), steady, and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 4.10M), up a tenth. Both topped their hours and rose to their best viewership performances since the season premieres.
Fox’s new comedy talk show What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (0.3, 740,000) bumped up a tenth from last week as the network’s lone original of the night.
Other Sunday summer programming amid a sea of reruns were on par with last week including CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.5, 6.23M), which was the night’s most-watched program, Instinct (0.3, 3.58M) and The Good Fight (0.2, 3.08M).
The CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 510K) was even.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.