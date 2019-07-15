CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Slips But ABC Game Shows Win Night

Big Brother continues to captivate Sunday audiences with its household antics, winning the night in the primetime ratings with a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.29 million viewers. The CBS reality competition has managed to hold steady week-to-week on the multiple nights it plays.

It was ABC however that topped all networks Sunday, paced by Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 4.98M) which slipped a tenth but beat Big Brother in total viewers head-to-head at 8 PM. That was followed by The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 5.01M), steady, and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 4.10M), up a tenth. Both topped their hours and rose to their best viewership performances since the season premieres.

Fox’s new comedy talk show What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (0.3, 740,000) bumped up a tenth from last week as the network’s lone original of the night.

Other Sunday summer programming amid a sea of reruns were on par with last week including CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.5, 6.23M), which was the night’s most-watched program, Instinct (0.3, 3.58M) and The Good Fight (0.2, 3.08M).

The CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 510K) was even.