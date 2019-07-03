Click to Skip Ad
‘Big Brother’ Falls From Premiere, ‘Songland’ Slips On Rerun-Heavy Night

Big Brother
As we inch closer to the holiday weekend, networks are serving plenty of reruns. However, the new season of CBSBig Brother and the freshman NBC reality competition Songland are giving audiences something fresh and keeping them captivated — or at least attempting to.

Big Brother (1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.46 million viewers), tied with a “Best of Auditions” episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent for the top demo result Tuesday, with the household reality competition falling two tenths from last week’s season premiere.

Songland took a hit this week as well. The series took in 6.5 million viewers and came in at 0.7 rating, also dipping two-tenths from last week.

The two-hour AGT clip show (1.0, 6.74M) was the night’s most watched show, teaming with Songland to give NBC win the night overall in both metrics.

After an NCIS rerun, CBS wrapped primetime with a new episode of CBS’ Blood & Treasure (0.4, 3.42M), even with last week. The network finished second overall in viewers and the demo.

