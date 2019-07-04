‘Big Brother’ Wins Quiet Wednesday, ‘NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget’ Finale Holds Steady

On the eve of the Fourth of July, Big Brother forged ahead with a new episode that topped Wednesday night. The latest episode was the first eviction of the season and first live episode. The CBS reality series nearly matched its Tuesday night episode with a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.24 million viewers.

Big Brother led into back to back episodes NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget which included the season finale. The true crime series on CBS returned and held steady with each episode receiving a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

Meanwhile, NBC’s freshman drama series The InBetween dipped a tenth after taking a week off (0.3, 2.26M).

With Big Brother winning the night, CBS won a fairly quiet Wednesday evening where networks unloaded reruns of game shows and reality competitions including Press Your Luck, Ellen’s Game of Games, MasterChef and Songland. The quiet evening comes after last week’s airing of the first part of the of Democratic Debate which brought in sizeable numbers for NBC (1.6, 7.36M)