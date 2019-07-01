‘Big Brother’ Dips But Wins Sunday Ratings; ‘Instinct’ Season 2 Premiere Low

Big Brother took the top spot in Sunday’s primetime ratings with a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.5 million viewers, but CBS’ reality show competition took another hit compared to its premiere on Tuesday last week (1.3, 4.93M). CBS’ Season 2 premiere of Instinct also dipped considerably from its series debut with a 0.3 demo rating and 3.6 million viewers.

In a sea of reruns on CBS, the latest episodes of The Good Fight also took a dip from last week (3.1M/0.2), while 60 Minutes came in at a 0.5 rating and 6.81 million viewers and was the night’s most-watched show. CBS won the night overall in viewers.

The debut of the new Fred Savage comedy talk show What Just Happened??! came in low at Fox with a 0.3 rating and 810,000 viewers. Fox also had reruns of Last Man Standing, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy peppered throughout its Sunday lineup, while the 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championships teed off the night and came in with a 0.1 rating and nearly 1 million viewers in its fast affiliate ratings.

Over at ABC, it was game shows aplenty with To Tell the Truth (0.7, 4.06M), The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 4.60M) and Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 4.89M). The latter slipped after a two-week break, while To Tell the Truth and The $100,00 Pyramid saw boosts. The block gave ABC the overall win for the night in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC had reruns of America’s Got Talent, New Amsterdam and Hollywood Game Night, while the CW’s Burden of Truth held steady with 550,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.