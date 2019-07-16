‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Earns Three Emmy Nominations

It wasn’t a whimper but it doesn’t qualify as a bang, either.

The Big Bang Theory, which concluded its historic 12-year run in May, was skipped over in the comedy and acting categories in the just-announced nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards but the CBS sit-com’s finale episode did earn three nominations, including one for director Mark Cendrowski.

Cendrowski has been the definition of a stalwart presence for the hit series by directing 244 of its 280 episodes. His first Emmy nomination came last year, so he closes out the career-shaping run with back-to-back nods from his peerage.

The finale episode, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” also earned a nomination for Peter Chakos (in the multi-camera picture editing for comedy category). The series was also nominated in the category of technical direction camerawork video control for the work of John D. O’Brien, John Pierre Dechene, Richard G. Price, James L. Hitchcock, Brian Wayne Armstrong, and John E. Goforth.

The finale episode garnered the largest audience for any regularly scheduled entertainment program during the 2018-19 season and vanquished HBO’s Game of Thrones series finale by nearly 9 million viewers. CBS said the finale drew 18 million viewers on first count and added 5.4 million in Live+3, per Nielsen Media Research.

The Big Bang Theory also surpassed NBC classic Cheers (275 total episodes) to take over the title as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history.