‘BH90210’ Casts Natalie Sharp; Madison Thompson Joins ‘Ozark’

Natalie Sharp (Hit the Road) is set for a recurring role on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. The series is described as a serialized drama with a dose of irreverence inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. Sharp will play Anna, a successful writer for a new TV show. She is the latest non-90210 actor to join the series, joining Ivan Sergei, La La Anthony and Vanessa Lachey, who also recur. She most recently starred in the musical comedy series Hit the Road for Audience Network. Her other recent credits include guest roles on Supernatural, Motive, You Me Her and Loudermilk. She can also be seen in The Miracle Season alongside Oscar winners Helen Hunt and William Hurt. Sharp is repped by Premiere Talent Management and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Madison Thompson (NCIS: New Orleans) has booked a recurring role opposite Janet McTeer on Netflix’s Ozark, the drama series starring, directed and executive produced by Jason Bateman. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Season 2, headlined by Bateman and Laura Linney, continues to follow Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes are finally settling in. Thompson will play Erin, Helen’s (McTeer) headstrong teenage daughter who gets dragged along to the Ozarks for some mother daughter bonding that ends where neither expects. Thompson was recently seen in a guest-starring role on NCIS: New Orleans. She also recurred on Fox’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Shots Fired and was seen in guest roles on TNT’s Major Crimes and Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. Thompson is repped by McCaffrey Talent.