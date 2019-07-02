Leading UK Film Organization BFI Posts CEO Job Spec With Search Under Way

The UK’s lead organization for film, the BFI, is ramping up efforts to find its next CEO after posting the job spec online, something it is obliged to do as a publicly-funded body.

Incumbent CEO Amanda Nevill announced last month that she would be stepping aside next year after 16 years at the helm of the film finance and culture entity, which has an annual budget in the tens of millions.

In yesterday’s post to the BFI website and the Guardian, the BFI said it is “seeking an individual with a demonstrable passion for the art of film, television and new emerging forms of interactive and immersive storytelling.”

The candidate for the job should be “a proven and influential leader with the ability to conceive and articulate both a vision and a strategy for the future success of the UK’s screen industries at home and abroad. You will also possess the skill and passion to inspire and motivate all those working in the sector, the audiences who engage with cultural British storytelling and BFI staff and Governors.”

The BFI has also published a candidate brief pdf with additional details about the tole and the type of person they are looking for. The closing date for applications is July 22.

The search is being carried out by global headhunter firm Odgers Berndtson but the successful candidate will ultimately be chosen by the BFI board, steered by chairman Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros UK, Ireland and Spain. The CEO will report to Berger.

Board members comprise Pete Czernin, founder of Blueprint Pictures; actor Idris Elba; filmmaker Gerry Fox; Vue CEO Tim Richards; broadcaster Jonathan Ross; Robin Saunders of investment firm Clearbrook Capital Partners; Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director of Pinewood Studios; Phil Stokes of professional services company Pricewaterhouse Coopers; Andrea Wong, former president, international of Sony Pictures Entertainment; and Pat Butler, partner at Resolution Group.

In 2017-18 the role came with a salary of £146,000 and total remuneration in the £190,000-£195,000 bracket.

Among rumoured frontrunners for the job are former Protagonist Pictures CEO Ben Roberts who has ably served as the BFI’s deputy CEO since 2018 having joined as director of the film fund in 2012.