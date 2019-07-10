Beyoncé Releasing New Single ‘Spirit’ For ‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack

THE LION KING - (L-R) Nala and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo by Kwaku Alston. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Beyoncé, the voice of Nala in Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, is producing and curating the album for the film, and has a new single titled “Spirit” that’s being released tonight.

Disney made the announcements Tuesday to coincide with the film’s world premiere, saying the soundtrack titled The Lion King: The Gift, will be released on July 19. But fans can start downloading “Spirit” tonight. The single is said to be featured during a pivotal scene in the film involving Beyoncé’s character, Nala.

The album will feature “global recording artists” and is “steeped in the sounds of Africa,” according to a statement posted to Disney’s Instagram page.

In addition to Beyoncé, The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Eric André, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones and Alfre Woodard.

Jon Favreau directs. The film arrives in theaters on July 19.