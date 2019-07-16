Beyoncé Sets Personal Emmy Best With Six Nominations For Netflix Film ‘Homecoming’

Beyoncé easily set a personal Emmy best today with six nominations for her Netflix special Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, outdoing her double-nominated 2016 visual album Lemonade, and the single nominations she received for 2013’s Super Bowl halftime show (short form entertainment) and special class program with husband Jay-Z for On the Run Tour.

Homecoming received nominations in the following categories: outstanding variety special, pre-recorded (where she’ll go up against Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney), outstanding writing for a variety special, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding costumes for a variety (non-fiction or reality programming), outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding music direction.

Homecoming launched on Netflix April 17 to strong reviews, and chronicled the singer’s 2018 performance at the Coachella festival. Beyoncé wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Next up for Beyoncé is an appearance – at least in song – in The Lion King: her “Spirit” is widely anticipated to be submitted for Oscar consideration, and she exec-produced and curated the movie-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift, which features her own contributions as well as songs from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Pharrell, among others.