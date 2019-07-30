BET Reveals Cast For Comedy Series ‘Bigger’ From Will Packer

BET Networks has set the cast for their forthcoming original comedy series Bigger from executive producer Will Packer. The scripted series will star Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger. Bigger recently wrapped production this summer in Atlanta. The 10 half-hour episodes will debut on the network’s streaming service BET+ later this fall.

Set in the East Atlanta neighborhood of Little Five Points, Bigger follows a single black woman who is dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking themselves: Is there something bigger and better in life?

“I’m excited about bringing this cast of some of the most talented new voices in television to this great new medium,” said Packer.

Here are the actors’ character descriptions:

Tanisha Long plays Layne Roberts, a quirky, simple beauty who has been holding herself back, both in love and in life, and has found herself at a major crossroads. Her straight-laced boyfriend Greg (played by Warren Burke) has just proposed, but she’s not sure if playing it safe is her style, especially when the handsome and adventurous Reggie (played by Terrence T. Terrell) is now very interested in her. Meanwhile, her vintage store needs a serious boost. Layne is upbeat, fun, and positive, but constantly second-guessing herself has started to become a problem. She is about to start taking some risks, for better or for worse.

Angell Conwell plays Veronica Yates, a curvy woman with plus-sized model good looks, she carries herself with genuine confidence and knows how to make heads turn. Her real-estate business has been doing well, leaving her in an excellent position to be the advice-giver in her group of friends. Veronica encourages Layne to have a little fun while she’s still young.

Rasheda Crockett plays Tracey Davis, a fun-loving, social media influencer who wants to be Hollywood -level famous. She is always up for a good time as long as she can snap an Instagram photo in the process. She’s built up quite a following online but is secretly worried that her time in the spotlight might be slipping away.

Chase Anthony plays Deon Lewis, a well-groomed and fit, full of swagger guy, who may act comically frugal but is actually a very successful businessman. At work, however, his swagger is gone. He’s trying to play the game and move up in the world even as his co-workers seem to get the opportunities he deserves.

Tristen Winger plays Vince Carpenter, a cutie with an odd 90s throwback fashion sense. He is a talented, old school DJ who can’t help but get frustrated with the younger generation as they encroach on his game. He’s got the chops to make it as a DJ, but his style is outdated, and he’s having trouble letting it go.

In addition, Warren Burke will recur as the aforementioned Greg Washington, a conservatively dressed, and the ultimate play-it-safe kind of guy. He is a successful doctor who loves Layne and treats her well, but doesn’t exactly make sparks fly in the bedroom. After a surprise proposal, Greg offers Layne some time to think about it but hopes she’ll say yes. Terrence T. Terrell will recur as Reggie Langford, a strong, tall, sexy and bearded guy, who might not be the most romantic man in the world, but he’s charming and sultry, and has a sense of humor about the fact that he’s great in bed. After a few nights with him, Layne sees Reggie as the perfect low-stakes, adventurous counter to her boring but safe relationship with Greg.

Bigger was created by Felisha Marye. Packer will serve as executive producer alongside Devon Shepard who is also the showrunner.

