Best Friends Animal Society Elevates Amy Wolf To Celebrity and Entertainment Relations Officer

Animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society has elevated Amy Wolf to celebrity and entertainment relations officer from manager celebrity and entertainment relations.

The non-profit does outreach nationwide with shelters, rescue groups and members to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue, and spay-and-neuter practices.

In her six and a half years on staff with Best Friends, as well as two years providing pro-bono entertainment and celebrity outreach consulting, Wolf has expanded the group’s celebrity supporter relationships, entertainment partnerships, and entertainment marketing program. Prior to joining Best Friends, Wolf ran her own entertainment marketing agency.

Best Friends chief brand and communications officer Greta Palmer said Wolf “has been instrumental in elevating awareness about Best Friends and our life-saving work by cultivating entertainment industry relationships, negotiating partnerships, and always being primed and ready to jump on opportunities. Her work has secured exposure for Best Friends on national television shows, in partnerships with feature films, and on countless celebrity social media channels, as well as in the resulting media exposure covering the various celebrities who lend their names and time to support our mission to save shelter pets.”

Best Friends celebrity supporters include Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Justin Theroux, Whitney Cummings, Mayim Bialik, Zosia Mamet, Danny Trejo, Allison Janney and others, and recent film partnerships include “A Dog’s Journey” and “Isle of Dogs.” Television placements and integrations include: “CMT Hot 20,” “The Bachelor,” “Project Runway All-Stars,” “Parks & Recreation” and “The Office,” among others.