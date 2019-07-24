Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Awards Season PR Moves: Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda Exits Key SAG Publicity Post; Rebecca Fisher Joins Perception

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu, Carlton Cuse, Jason Fuchs Prep 'Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' Series

Read the full story

‘Beats’ Newcomer Khalil Everage Signs With Buchwald

Khalil Everage
Courtesy of Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Khalil Everage, who recently starred in the Netflix original feature Beats opposite Anthony Anderson, has signed with Buchwald.

In Beats, Everage plays teen August Monroe, who withdraws from the world after his sister is shot to death in front of him. Anderson plays a high school security guard and disgraced music manager who checks in on August at his home and finds out he’s a hip-hop prodigy. The two end up collaborating and changing each other’s lives.

Everage recently was seen in a major recurring role as Chris in the second season of YouTube’s hit series Cobra Kai, from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. He also was recently seen as Little Big Man in Season 2 of Lena Waithe’s critically acclaimed Showtime series The Chi.

Everage continues to be represented by Artists First.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad