‘Beats’ Newcomer Khalil Everage Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Khalil Everage, who recently starred in the Netflix original feature Beats opposite Anthony Anderson, has signed with Buchwald.

In Beats, Everage plays teen August Monroe, who withdraws from the world after his sister is shot to death in front of him. Anderson plays a high school security guard and disgraced music manager who checks in on August at his home and finds out he’s a hip-hop prodigy. The two end up collaborating and changing each other’s lives.

Everage recently was seen in a major recurring role as Chris in the second season of YouTube’s hit series Cobra Kai, from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. He also was recently seen as Little Big Man in Season 2 of Lena Waithe’s critically acclaimed Showtime series The Chi.

Everage continues to be represented by Artists First.