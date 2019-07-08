BBC Studios Becomes Latest Investor In Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman’s Short-Form Digital Service Quibi

BBC Studios has become the latest investor in Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form digital service Quibi.

The company joins the major Hollywood studios including Disney, Sony and Warner Bros as well as Viacom, MGM, eOne, Liberty Global, China’s Alibaba Group and rival British outfit ITV as investors in the company.

It comes after BBC Studios scored its first commission for the service. The company’s Natural History Unit, which makes shows such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet, is making Fierce Queens (w/t), exploring phenomenal female animals, for the short-form service.

A BBC Studios spokesman said, “We are pleased to have concluded an investment in Quibi and we both see good opportunities to work together on future projects.” British trade Broadcast was first with the news.