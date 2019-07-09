BBC One Debuts Fashion Format ‘You Are What You Wear’ Fronted By ‘Big Brother’ Host Rylan Clark-Neal

BBC One is to debut its latest entertainment look – a four-part fashion format fronted by former Big Brother host Rylan Clark-Neal.

The British broadcaster has commissioned You Are What You Wear (w/t) from ITV-backed producer MultiStory Media.

The show is set in a department store of dreams where every size and shape is catered for and which stocks everything from vintage to high street steals and designer items. Each episode will follow four customers as they come to the store in the hope of solving a fashion dilemma or undergoing a complete transformation. The customers are each invited into a fitting room with a giant mirror, where they are asked to look at their reflection and articulate what they see.

Watching on from behind the scenes will be a squad of four amazing personal shoppers, all with very different styles and personalities. The stylists will react to each customer’s revelations and decide among themselves who is the best fit for each person. During the makeover, the other stylists will continue to look on, offering their opinion and other takeout.

Once their style makeovers are complete, the customers return to the mirror room with Clark-Neal to see their new look for the first time.

The show was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content and David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. It will be exec produced by Ceri Aston and Ana de Moraes for MultiStory Media and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Catherine Catton.

It comes as the BBC handed Studio Lambert’s global travel format Race Across The World a second season and also handed Easy Ways To Live Well (w/t), a health format produced by Keo Films, a three-part series.

Clark-Neal said, “I’m thrilled to be fronting a new series on BBC One, and can’t wait to help people from all walks of life find their sense of style and be proud of what they see when they look in the mirror.”

Ana De Moraes, Group Creative Director MultiStory Media, said, “BBC One prime time has been a significant target for us and so we are incredibly excited with the opportunity to bring a new fashion makeover to BBC One. This series has a unique mix of humour, emotion and consumer take out and Rylan is such a joy at the heart of proceedings.”

Brindley added, “These new commissions demonstrate what great shape factual entertainment is in at the BBC. On BBC One, following successful pilots, I’m delighted that we are bringing two fantastic new series to our screens – Rylan is the perfect fit as presenter for our modern take on the makeover show whilst Steph and Hugh are a brilliant duo to help us all cut through the noise of the latest fads and advice to find effective ways to improve our health.”