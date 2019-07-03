BBC & Netflix Unveil First-Look At ‘Dracula’ As Claes Bang-Fronted Drama Rounds Out Cast

The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the first look of their Dracula reboot as they have rounded out the cast.

The three-part series, which stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula, is written by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and produced by Hartswood Films. the series is inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel and will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London.

Lyndsey Marshal (The League of Gentlemen), Chanel Cresswell (This Is England), Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game), Lydia West (Years & Years), Paul Brennen (Happy Valley), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), John McCrea (God’s Own Country), Phil Dunster (Humans) and newcomer Millicent Wong have joined the series alongside John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, Sacha Dhawan, Jonathan Aris, Morfydd Clark and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and Paul McGuigan (Sherlock) will direct. Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue exec produce for Hartswood Films, Ben Irving for the BBC and it will be handled by Larry Tanz and Carolyn Newman for Netflix.

It will air on the BBC in the UK and Netflix around the world.