BBC Remakes Israeli Kids Format ‘Craft Party’ From Keshet Productions UK

Israeli crafting and DIY format Craft Party is heading to the UK after the BBC ordered a local version. The British public broadcaster’s kids network CBBC has ordered two seasons of the show from Keshet Productions UK.

Two seasons of ten episodes, with 15 minute episodes, will see children aged six to 12 create art and food for a craft party. Each episode of the series, which is known as Mesibat Yetzira in Israel, will feature four of the rotating cast of six children in the craft party kitchen.

Themes for each episode include slime, emojis, unicorns, and music festivals as well as popular party flavours like pirates, monsters, space, superheroes or safari.

The series was commissioned by BBC Children’s Head of Content Cheryl Taylor with Keshet UK’s David Williams as executive producer with Nick Hutchings (Help! My Supply Teacher Is Magic) as series producer and writer alongside series director Matt Pothecary. Keshet International are distributing the series internationally.

Craft Party is based on the Israeli format originally created by Bonit Ben Ami and Shirley Oran, directed by Roy Shalem and produced by Nutz Productions, a subsidiary of Ananey Communications Group. It originally aired on Hot Cable Network’s Nick Jr. in August 2017.

Hugh Lawton, Commissioning Editor 6-16s BBC, said, “Craft Party is an arts show that’s made by kids for kids and you cannot help but be inspired by their no-holds barred, elbow-deep approach to crafting and baking. Their messy and laughter-infused creativity is utterly infectious.”

David Williams, KPUK’s Managing Director of Non-Scripted, said, “We’ve designed Craft Party to be a fun adult-free zone, that’s easy to follow along with at home, no matter what your ability. Who wouldn’t want to make a realistic emoji poop hat, a spinning glitter ball, farting slime, gingerbread pirates, or a 3D festival stage for singing selfies?”

Orly Atlas-Katz, Ananey Communications Group CEO, added, “Craft Party is one of our sweetest and most enjoyable original formats, causing kids and parents alike to fall in love all over again with arts, crafts and quality time together. We are ecstatic that the BBC fell in love with it too and we look forward to its success overseas.”