BBC & Canada’s CBC Strike Major Co-Production Agreement Across Drama, Docs & News

The BBC and Canada’s CBC have struck a major co-production agreement to develop projects across genres including drama and documentaries.

The two broadcasters struck the deal at the 82nd General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in Oslo, Norway last week and it was signed by Tony Hall, Director-General BBC, and Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

It is the latest salvo by the public broadcasters, which are facing a major fight against global SVOD platforms.

The broadcasters have previously co-produced projects before including docs such as Humble Bee Films and Infield Fly Productions’ Jumbo: The Life Of An Elephant Superstar and Talesmith and Cineflix’s wildlife doc Takaya: Lone Wolf.

It comes hot on the heels of CBCs recent deal with Australian public broadcaster ABC to co-develop and co-produce drama, comedy, non-scripted and children’s programming, which was unveiled at the recent Banff World Media Festival.

“CBC/Radio-Canada and the BBC have shared histories that span the Atlantic and our nations’ strong bonds. We are both organisations founded on strong values with an enduring mission – to inform, educate and entertain. We tell the stories of our countries and people to ourselves, and to the world,” Hall and Tait said in a joint statement. “Across drama, factual, news, current affairs and radio, we will work across our organisations to develop new ideas that benefit both the BBC and CBC/Radio- Canada.”