BBC America Doubles Down On Wildlife With ‘Eden’ – Its First Original From ‘Blue Planet’ Producer BBCS’ Natural History Unit

BBC America has ordered wildlife series Eden (w/t), its first original series from Blue Planet and Planet Earth producer BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

The commission comes as the U.S. cable network ramps up its natural history content with plans to offer a preview of its 2020 tentpole series Seven Worlds, One Planet during the launch of Wonderstruck this fall and Blue Planet Now anchoring its micro-net.

From exec producer Mark Brownlow, who has worked on Blue Planet II and Planet Earth, Eden looks at the 15% of the Earth’s land surface that remains as untouched wilderness. The show will travel to six different and spectacular areas around the world, exploring the wildlife, untamed beauty, and fragility of these last, untouched and irreplaceable places on Earth.

The series will spend a year in these extraordinary wildernesses, following the animals that live there with each episode exploring a different area from tangled forest to bleached-bone desert, towering peaks to teeming reefs.

Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group at AMC Networks, told Deadline last month that wildlife programming was going through a “renaissance”.

“The BBC’s Natural History Unit invented the genre of natural history filmmaking – we at BBC America are delighted to expand our ongoing co-production partnership to greenlight our new original series, Eden,” she added. “The world may seem smaller than ever before, but there is still so much to be seen, and this show will take us to some of the most magnificent, still uncorrupted, corners of our planet.”

“Eden offers the audience ultimate escapism into the most pristine and stunning habitats left on planet earth,” added Brownlow. “Packed with wildlife spectacle, drama and new behaviors, we will reveal the surprising secrets to our Eden’s remarkable riches”