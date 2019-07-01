‘Batwoman’, ‘Pennyworth’ And ‘Watchmen’ Branded Hotel Keycards Unlock Comic-Con

Nearly every nook and cranny surrounding the San Diego Convention Center will be taken over by Comic-Con — and that includes hotel keycards. Warner Bros. TV Group unveiled that the CW’s Batwoman and the forthcoming EPIX original series Pennyworth will be seen on hotel keycards. In addition, HBO will release an exclusive Watchmen keycard that will be available to fans attending the confab.

The Batwoman and Pennyworth keycards are in honor of the 80th anniversary of Batman. The two DC dramas are adjacent stories to the caped crusader. With more than 40,000 branded room keys available at nearly 40 participating major hotels throughout the San Diego area during Comic-Con, fans will be able to get their hands on these keycards which pay homage to the Wayne family fortune (as in Bruce Wayne) — and a group of outlaw superheroes.

Read more details about the shows below.

Pennyworth premieres Sunday, July 28, at 9/8c on EPIX. Executive produced by Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist) and Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series), the one-hour drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is an origin story that follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce Wayne’s billionaire father.

Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6, at 8/7c on The CW. From Warner Bros. Television and executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Wonder Woman, Aquaman) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Black Lightning), the latest series in Berlanti Productions’ DCTV Arrow-verse follows Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a highly trained street fighter who soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman.

Watchmen debuts in fall 2019 on HBO. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof, executive producer/director Nicole Kassell, executive producer Tom Spezialy, executive producer/director Stephen Williams and executive producer Joseph Iberti. The series is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.