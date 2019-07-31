‘Baskets’ To End With Season 4 On FX

Baskets is coming to an end. The critically acclaimed comedy series starring Zach Galifianakis will wrap its run with the Season 4 finale on Thursday, August 22, FX said today.

“Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of Chip Baskets and his extended, loving family,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

In the three seasons that Baskets has been Emmy Award eligible, Louie Anderson won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and was nominated two additional times for his work as loving matriarch Christine Baskets. In 2017, Galifianakis received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his transformation into twin brothers Chip Baskets and Dale Baskets.



Baskets is executive produced by Krisel, Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz and Andrea Pett-Joseph, and stars Galifianakis, Anderson, Kelly and Alex Morris. It is produced by FX Productions.