Ahead of the fourth season premiere, IFC has handed an early fifth season renewal to all-female sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show. Season 4 of the award-winning series is set to premiere on October 30. The renewal was announced as part of AMC Networks’ presentation Thursday at TCA.

Performed and written by Meredith MacNeill and Second City alumni Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen, the series satirizes daily modern life offering a fresh, witty take on relatable moments such as crying at work, waiting in airport security lines, dealing with gossip-obsessed co-workers, co-parenting and more.

IFC acquired the female-led Canadian sketch comedy series in 2017. The show has been honored with multiple Canadian Screen Awards including best variety or sketch comedy, best writing in variety or sketch comedy and best picture editing in a variety or sketch comedy.

Baroness von Sketch Show is executive produced by Jamie Brown, Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen, who also serves as showrunner.