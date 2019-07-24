‘Barkskins’: Kaniehtiio Horn, Zahn McClarnon, Lily Sullivan & David Wilmot Join Nat Geo Drama Series Based On Book

EXCLUSIVE: Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny, Man in the High Castle, Mohawk), Zahn McClarnon (Dr. Sleep, Westworld, Fargo), Lily Sullivan (Picnic At Hanging Rock, Mental, Jungle) and David Wilmot (The Alienist, Calvary, Genius: Picasso) are set as series regulars opposite David Thewlis in Barkskins, National Geographic’s scripted drama series based on the 2016 bestselling novel of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx. The series hails from Elwood Reid and Fox 21 TV Studios.

Created by Reid, Barkskins follows a disparate group of outcasts who must navigate the brutal hardships, competing interests, and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization—1600s New France—where the war to escape their past and re-make themselves is cast against the vast and unforgiving wilds of North America.

Horn will play Mari, a Wendat Nation woman married to Trepagny (Thewlis) and her alliance with him keeps both the French and Wendat communities safe from a mutual enemy.

McClarnon will portray Yvon, a Harvard educated First Nations Hudson’s Bay Company man. Unlike his less experienced colleagues, he suffers no illusions about the extent of the Company’s brutality.

Sullivan is Delphine, a hopeful and devoted Fille Du Roy, a real program where young French women got to pick a husband (of their choosing) to populate and settle the new land.

Wilmot will play Captain Bouchard, the king’s local law man. He tangles with all the town’s players and often with his own moral code.

In addition to Thewlis, the four join previously announced cast Marcia Gay Harden, Christian Cooke, James Bloor, Aneurin Barnard, Thomas Wright, and Tallulah Haddon.

Reid will executive produce along with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and David Slade, who will also direct. The first season is now in production in Quebec City and will premiere on National Geographic globally in 172 countries and 43 languages.

Proulx is the author of eight books including the novels The Shipping News and the story collection Close Range, which included Brokeback Mountain, originally published in The New Yorker.

Horn is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency and attorney Ryan Nord. McClarnon is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Inc. Sullivan is repped by RGM Artists and ICM Partners. Wilmot is repped by Hamilton Hodell.