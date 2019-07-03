‘Amazing Interiors’ Producer Barcroft Studios Hires Former Vice Exec Al Brown To Run Short-Form Strand

EXCLUSIVE: Barcroft Studios, the production company behind Netflix’s Amazing Interiors, has hired former Vice exec Al Brown to run its forthcoming short-form strand.

Last month, the British indie secured a contract to produce more than 100 original factual projects for Channel 4’s youth strand 4Real. Brown, joining as executive producer, will oversee the content of this strand, which will be distributed online and across social media platforms. He will work closely with Barcroft Studios founder and CEO Sam Barcroft on the scheme.

This comes after Brown left youth media brand Vice last year after ten years. He was most recently vice president of programming at Vice Studios’ UK division. He was a member of the team that launched the Viceland linear channel in the UK as well as online channel Vice News and food strand Munchies. He also exec produced series including fashion docu-series State of Undress and Ellen Page’s Gaycation.

Brown’s appointment is the latest hire at the Channel 4-backed production group following the hire of Nerd TV founder John Farrar as Creative Director last month.

“Al is the perfect person to lead our 4Real content output. His experience speaks for itself and he understands what content resonates with younger audiences. We’re excited to welcome Al onboard as we seek to further grow our expertise across the business” said Barcroft.

“When Sam mentioned the 4Real partnership with Channel 4, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to take a truly blank slate to develop and produce content for the most discerning and important audience out there. I’m looking forward to promoting new voices and championing the best young talent in the industry,” added Brown.