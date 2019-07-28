Baltimore Sun Editorial Slams Trump For Criticizing Its City As “Rat-Infested”

The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board has responded to President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the city. In an editorial published late on Saturday, the media outlet’s editorial board blasted Trump in an opinion piece titled “Better to have a few rats than to be one.”

President Trump took issue on Twitter over the past few days with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, and said that instead of the Rep’s focus on the southern border, he should concentrate on fixing the “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” that Baltimore has become, nothing “no human being would want to live there.”

The Sun editorial condemened the “dishonest'” president and said he’s just as responsible for Baltimore’s faults as Cummings is.

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Sunday Edition

“If there are problems here, rodents included, they are as much his responsibility as anyone’s, perhaps more because he holds the most powerful office in the land,” the editorial said. Baltimore’s last three mayors have resigned their offices before their terms ended under cloudy circumstances.

Trump was accused of attacking Cummings because he’s African-American, and told he misspelled the representative’s name on Twitter.

“‘It’s not hard to see what’s going on here. The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream.”

The war over Baltimore started when Trump lashed back at Cummings, who had complained about conditions at the border. The President then tweeted that the facilities there are “clean, efficient & well run,” and said that Baltimore was “FAR WORSE and more dangerous”

The editorial also concluded that Trump based his imagery of Baltimore on a recent Fox News piece on the city.

The Baltimore Sun has a circulation of 133,168 daily and 253,333 Sunday, both 2015 figures. It is owned by Tribune Publishing.