‘Bajillion Dollar Propertie$’ Lands At Pluto TV, Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

The Paramount TV comedy Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ has found a new home at Pluto TV. The series created by Kulap Vilaysack originally aired for three seasons on NBC’s short-lived comedy streaming service Seeso. A fourth season was made before the streaming service shuttered so it put it’s “For Sale” sign on its front lawn and the free streaming television service swooped in and has licensed all four seasons of the semi-scripted comedy following seven real estate agents in a cutthroat LA real estate firm starring Dan Ahdoot, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, Drew Tarver, and Paul F. Tompkins as agency owner Dean Rosedragon.

Starting today, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ will begin rolling out seasons 1-3 on a weekly basis leading up to the debut of the never-seen-before season four premiere on August 5. Viewers can tune in to Pluto TV’s FUNNY AF (Ch. 423) to watch back-to-back episodes every evening at 7PM EST/PST to watch the series. Episodes will be available on-demand, shortly thereafter.

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ is a Paramount Digital Entertainment production created and Executive Produced by Vilaysack (Comedy Bang! Bang!, Who Charted?), and Executive Produced by Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Ben Garant (Reno 911!), Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!, Mr. Show) and David Jargowsky (Funny or Die Presents).