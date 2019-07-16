BAFTA Relocates While It Carries Out $30M Plan To “Transform” London Headquarters

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed a £25M ($30M) plan to “transform” its London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly.

According to the UK org, the redevelopment, designed by Benedetti Architects, will double the building’s capacity, install state-of-the-art technology and create a floor devoted to BAFTA’s learning and new talent programmes.

Work on the project has already begun, with a projected completion date of summer 2021. BAFTA says the new space will allow BAFTA to double its charitable work to develop careers in the industry and also generate additional income for new projects.

Donors from across the film, games and TV industries, together with individual philanthropists and trusts and foundations, are supporting the new development. It has also received a grant from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund. More than 70% of the funds have already been raised, and BAFTA is actively fundraising to meet its target of £25M.

BAFTA Piccadilly, next door at 194 Piccadilly, will be BAFTA’s temporary home while the works are being completed. For the first time BAFTA’s home will be open to the public, providing an exhibition space to learn more about the craft of BAFTA winners and nominees as well as a café, with an additional space for BAFTA members.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, commented, “This is a vital investment in the creative future of film, games and television. We believe that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. A redeveloped 195 Piccadilly will enable us to deliver a greater variety of new talent initiatives, learning events and activity and increase access to our industries.”

Barbara Broccoli, producer and vice president of film at BAFTA, who has supported the project, said, “I am passionate about BAFTA’s role in educating, inspiring and celebrating future generations of film-makers. The redevelopment will enable BAFTA to expand this important work.”