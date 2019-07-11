‘Baby Teeth’: Village Roadshow & Valparaiso Pictures Bite Into Zoje Stage’s Bestseller

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow and Valparaiso Pictures will partner on a film adaptation of Zoje Stage’s bestselling 2018 novel Baby Teeth from St. Martins Press. Screenwriter Nina Baker will adapt.

The female-driven psychological horror project is described as The Bad Seed meets Gone Girl meets The Omen.

In the book, 7-year-old Hanna looks sweet in the eyes of her adoring father Alex, but her mother Suzette has severe doubts and believes the girl has a sinister agenda. True, Hanna would like Suzette out of the picture. Suzette loves her daughter, but after years of expulsions and strained home schooling, her precarious health and sanity are weakening day by day. The battle of wills between mother and daughter ultimately reveal the frailty and falsehood of familial bonds.

Baby Teeth was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s must-read books for July, People‘s Book of the Week, one of Bustle’s “Fifteen Books With Chilling Protagonists That Will Keep You Guessing”, one of PopSugar’s “25 Must-Read Books That Will Make July Fly By!,” and a Barnes and Noble Blog Best Thriller for July among others praises.

Valparaiso is repped by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hasting. Baker is repped by Grandview. Stage is repped by CAA and Sarah Bedingfeld at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.