‘Away’: Josh Charles To Co-Star In Netflix Space Drama Series

The Good Wife alum Josh Charles is set as the male lead opposite Hilary Swank in Netflix’s 10-episode drama series Away, from playwright Andrew Hinderaker, Jason Katims and Matt Reeves.

Written by Hinderaker, the series, loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, hails from Katims’ True Jack Prods., Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Universal Television. It centers on Emma Logan (Swank), an American astronaut who must leave her husband Matt (Charles) and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Charles’ Logan is a Nasa engineer whose wife is commanding the first mission to Mars. He faces the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home, while trying to raise their teenage daughter on his own, but when he goes through a life-altering experience in the first episode he will understand the true cost of what it means to be away from each other.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serve as an executive producer. Katims writes and executive produces. Also exec producing are Reeves, Adam Kassan, former True Jack executive Michelle Lee (episode 101 only) and current True Jack exec Jeni Mulein (episodes 102-110). Ed Zwick will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Charles starred for five seasons as Will Gardner on CBS’ The Good Wife, a role which earned him Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award nominations. He recurred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starred in both of the internet network’s Wet Hot American Summer limited series and appeared on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, NBC’s Law & Order: True Crime and Comedy Central’s Drunk History. On stage, Charles most recently co-starred on Broadway in Straight White Men and the world premiere of The Antipodes, and was seen on the big screen in Framing John DeLorean. He can currently be seen in The Loudest Voice on Showtime.