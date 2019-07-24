Awards Season PR Moves: Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda Exits Key SAG Publicity Post; Rebecca Fisher Joins Perception

In a shuffling of the publicity decks just as the awards season is about to get underway in a few weeks, two PR vets are on the move.

Longtime Screen Actors Guild Awards publicity chief Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda has decided to leave her post after 20 years in the job, and a 50 year career in the entertainment industry. Publicity Director Tarrah Curtis will now take over day to day management as the new Executive In charge of Publicity for the SAG Awards. Jarrett retires to emeritus status.

“It’s been quite the ride at SAG Awards. I came aboard in 1999 when we were still the little awards show that could and am proud to have played a part in our growth to one of the premier events of the awards season,” Jarrett Sepulveda says in a letter to colleagues announcing the changes. “As we celebrated this year’s 25th anniversary, I was reminded how so many of our friends in the media and our fellow publicists at the studios, networks and agencies have been significantly instrumental in the SAG Awards success.”

Meanwhile another publicity vet, Rebecca Fisher, gears up for awards season by joining Perception PR, a company specializing in awards campaigns, as Director of Publicity.

Fisher joins Perception PR from The Orchard where she was head of publicity for three years and oversaw film release and awards campaigns for such titles as Neruda, Birds of Passage, Life, Animated, ‘We the Animals, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Christine and Dina, among others. Prior to The Orchard, Fisher served on the film team at PMK*BNC where she worked on films such as Carol, The Imitation Game and The Hateful Eight.

She began her career in publicity working with film festivals such as Sundance, Palm Springs, and the Seattle International Film Festival and in 2006 she began working at Block Korenbrot where, for eight years, she spearheaded campaigns on such critically acclaimed, award-nominated and winning titles as An Education, Rachel Getting Married, The Last Station, A Separation, Frozen River, La Vie en Rose, Away from Her, Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight and Pablo Larrain’s No.

Perception PR, was launched last year by partners Julie Tustin, Gena Wilder and Lea Yardum, as a bicoastal entertainment PR and marketing agency. The firm most recently handled awards efforts for Cold War, Vice, If Beale Street Could Talk and At Eternity’s Gate and the full NBCUniversal slate for Emmy hopefuls including This is Us, The Good Place, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live and Making It, among many others. Their client roster includes Neon, Sony Pictures, the African American Film Critics Association, American Cinema Editors, Final Draft, the Motion Picture Editors Guild and film editor Joe Walker to name a few.